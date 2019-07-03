…APC, PDP go spiritual, organise prayer meetings

Olaniyi Ajibola, Osogbo

Political gladiators in Osun State are in frenzy as the Supreme Court delivers judgement on the gubernatorial election of September 23, 2018, following an appeal filed by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Friday.

Recall that the election petition tribunal had on March 23 ruled in favour of Adeleke, declaring him as the winner of the contest, compelling the ruling APC and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to challenge the verdict at the Appeal Court.

The Appeal Court, however, set aside the judgement of the tribunal on May 9, and declared the incumbent governor and candidate of the APC in the election, as winner.

Since that judgement, the political atmosphere in the state has become intrinsically charged after the apex court announced July 5 as the date to deliver judgment on the appeal filed by PDP and its candidate, Sen. Adeleke, challenging the appeal court ruling.

It is against this backdrop that the ruling APC in the state organised a prayer programme at its state secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, towards a successful outcome at the Supreme Court.

The spiritual exercise had in attendance all the local government chairmen, councillors, members of the state executive, local and wards chairmen as well as religious leaders and other stalwarts of the party.

State Chairman of the APC, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, in his remarks, called on members to be fervent and consistent in prayer, as he urged them to continue to support the incumbent governor.

He said: “We believe in the power of prayer and our prayers will definitely be answered since the Almighty God is not unjust and cannot be.

Therefore, we are very optimistic that the judgment will favour us, as the entire people of Osun have spoken through their votes. Ours is victory and victory is guaranteed.”

Also, the candidate of PDP, Sen. Ademola, has called on members of the party to be fervent in prayer and continue to seek God’s favour towards a positive outcome on July 5, adding that there are indicators from all fronts that the apex court’s ruling would be in his favour.

This was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Olumide Lawal, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Adeleke assured the people of the state that he would not disappoint them when he eventually, “through the grace of God and instrumentally of the judiciary emerge victorious after the Supreme Court judgement.”

He urged his supporters to discountenance the utterances of the opposition “in their bid to whip up sentiments and lower your spirits,” imploring them to be peaceful and maintain decorum as he expressed confidence in the apex court to deliver judgment without fear or favour.