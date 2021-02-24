Anxiety at Maiduguri varsity, others as explosions, gunshots rock city

There was palpable tension in parts Maiduguri, the Borno State capital yesterday as heavy explosions and gunshots rocked parts of the city.

Sounds of the explosions and gunshots which started at about 5:45 pm were still renting the air as at the time of filing in this report around Fori General Area near Giwa military barracks.

Unconfirmed sources claimed the blasts and shootings arose from insurgents attempt to infiltrate the city as well as troops warding them off.

No military or police sources were not available to confirm the development. Maiduguri has for long not witnessed any Boko Haram invasion.

Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru last Sunday while on operational visit to the state gave a 48- hour ultimatum to troops to recapture Marte Local Government Area which was under the control of Boko Haram, but was liberated by the military yesterday