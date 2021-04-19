Anxiety as 85-yr-old, other S'Kaduna leaders remain in detention 17 days...

By Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

There is palpable fear in the southern part of Kaduna as fifteen leaders, including an 85-year-old man, in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state have been languishing in police detention for over 17 days without trial over suspected killing of Fulani cow.

“Among them is a very sick 85 year old, 4 village heads and some youth leaders” said the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), the umbrella body of Southern Kaduna indigenes.

Making the revelation in a statement issued weekend by the Union’s spokesman Mr Luka Binniyat, SOKAPU stated that the detainees were tricked to a meeting by military officers of Operation Safe Haven on the 31st, March, 2021, at their Headquarters close to Kafanchan in Jemaa LGA of Kaduna state.

“Again they suffered brutal detention in the hands of the police between 3rd to 9th April, 2021, and were never arraigned before any court of law.

“These leaders, who had come on the invitation of the soldiers so that a way forward could be found over the incessant invasions, killings and arson of Atyap Communities, were again transferred to Kaduna State Police Force Headquarters, where they are now held at the Kabala West police station, Kaduna, as tension continues to swell in Atyap land over the sufferings they are being subjected to.

“These men, who are now forcefully kept under unhygienic and inhuman conditions, have amongst them elderly persons that are sick and infirmed”..

The allegations against them, as SOKAPU was briefed by their lawyers, is that “they conspired, maimed and killed 75 cows,” (a figure that later changed to 300 cows) belonging to Fulani.

The statement further said “Of course, they have denied any involvement and regard the allegation as trumped-up. Even at that, the offence of killing cows cannot equated to homicide. It is bailable as investigations go on.

“But the Kaduna State Police Command, with Governor Nasir el-Rufai as the Chief-Security-Officer of the state, would not allow these men get bail.

“Among the detained Atyap community leaders are the following: Atyoli Ishaya Achi (Dakachin Zonzon Community); Atyoli Joseph Bitrus (Secretary to Dakachin Wawarafi); Atyoli Bitrus Adamu (Village Head of Ma’wakili); Atyoli Samaila Kazah (Village Head of Unguwan Tabo).

“Others are: elder Waje Laah (85 years and very ill) of Mabuhu village; Atyoli Ayuba Dodo (Dakachin Mashan 1) and Peter Katung, a youth leader.

“In the past nine months, the Atyap ethnic nationality, which is one of the biggest block of the 65 ethnic groups that form SOKAPU, has suffered severe destruction in property and has lost over 100 lives in the hands of killers that surviving victims clearly defined as armed Fulani militia, some of them known faces that had lived in their communities before suddenly moving out..

“It would be recalled that just last week (11th April, 2021) Wawarafi was attacked by Fulani militia and the following people were killed:

Dauda Joshua, 54; Francis Ayuba,30 including children – Philip Dauda, 8 and Florence Denis, 3.

“Part of the village was completely razed after it was looted. Not a single Fulani person or leader has been called for questioning”.

SOKAPU claimed that there is no month since July 2020 that an Atyap Community is not under the invasion of armed Fulani militia, even as the Atyap traditional leadership has made several overtures to the Hausa and Fulani settlers on its land for the violence to stop. This is a gesture that even governor el-Rufai acknowledges.

“But how comes that no Fulani or Hausa leader in Atyap land has never been called for interrogation only for Atyap local leaders to be rounded up and locked up over allegations of involvement in the death of cattle?

“SOKAPU has reported that Fulani cattle have destroyed food crops on hundreds of hectares of Atyap farmlands, but the authorities just turned a blind eye to it.

“If anyone deserves justice and compensation in the violence that came over Atyap land, like in other parts of Southern Kaduna, it is the Atyap people.

SOKAPU also said it has never heard that an Ardo or Fulani leader in Atyap land has ever been questioned. But this is the pattern of justice under the government of Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

“SOKAPU has to make the above reference for the world to see the kind of….. two societies that have evolved in Kaduna state under the watch of governor Nasir el-Rufai: One in which the victims are dragged for punishment and the other where the alleged perpetrators are protected, pampered and are unrepentant.

“While, SOKAPU does not in any way support lawlessness in any form, we however take exception when the law is only directed at the victims

“We are therefore calling for the immediate release of these men to ease off the tension building up in Atyap land and among its neighbors. They should be giving bail by the police or charged to court so that they can apply for bail.

“We are appealing to Atyap youths and those of their neighbours to remain calm, obey the law while keeping vigilant over their communities”, the union states”.