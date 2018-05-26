Anxiety as Adamawa records 223 cases of cholera

Anxiety is now trailing the outbreak of cholera in Adamawa State as 223 cases of cholera have been received at General Hospital Mubi, following outbreak of the disease in parts of Mubi North and South.

The Principal Medical Officer in charge of the hospital, Dr Ezra Sakawa, who disclosed the development when he received members of the State Executive Council on fact finding mission, explained that 12 others died before they are taken to the hospital.

Sakawa said the hospital also received reported cases of four prisoners from the Mubi prison yard and attributed the cause of cholera to shortage of water leading to use of contaminated water by the people.

He assured that the hospital had not recorded any death from those on admission, saying that many patients have been discharged after been treated of the disease.

Sakawa further told the team that the hospital is also having water problems and called for solution as well as medicament that will assist those on admission as a result of the outbreak.

Leading the executive members comprising four commissioners, the state Commissioner for Information, Ahmad Ibrahim Sajo, appreciated efforts put in place by management of the hospital as well as other partners and ask them to ensure that that the disease does not spread to other areas.

Contributing, Commissioner for Health, Dr Fatima Atiku, said the state government has dispatched medicament necessary to those affected and appealed to people to maintain personal hygiene as well as keep their environment clean at all times.

Chairman of Mubi South, Ajayi described the incident as unfortunate and reiterated local government commitment to ensure portable drinking water through activating boreholes.

The team also visited the Emir of Mubi where talks were held on how to enlighten the people on personal and environmental sanitation to check further spread.

At Yelwa ward, where the casualty figure was high, 15 water points were identified to be contaminated while people were seen fetching the water.

It was further gathered that the government team later joined the medical team to review the situation, which indicated increasing number of partners dedicated to end the outbreak and provide medication to those on admission.

Worse hit areas include Yelwa ward, Wuro Patuji, Nassarawo and Sabon Layi in Mubi North and South.