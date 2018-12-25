Anti-vandal taskforce impounds truck-loads of petroleum products

The Inspector General of Police Special Taskforce and Petroleum Illegal Bunkering and Adulteration has impounded eight trucks load of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) at various part of Ogun State. It was learnt that that the drivers of the trucks were said to have been caught in the process of loading the goods into their vehicles last week Tuesday and Wednesday respectively in Sagamu area of the State. According to a police source, ‘the drivers of the trucks were caught at the scene of the crime when they were loading the products at different locations within the State metropolis. The source said, after the trucks were impounded the products inside the vehicles were returned to Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, because it is dangerous for such a inflammable product to be kept at our office. “Tuesday last week, during our patrol of some of the critical government facilities at Jesuloba and Mechanic village area of Sagamu, we stumbled on a young man and he was immediately arrested and 12 gallons of fuel were recovered from him and the car used for the operation was also impounded. “We are doing everything possible to protect all the government facilities across the state. We are not going to rest until we get rid of the vandals from the state, because it is our responsibilities to protect government critical facilities.”