As part of the legislative agenda for 2019 to 2023, the House of Representatives has resolved to strengthen anti corruption agencies in the country saying that the nation’s anti corruption laws are not strong enough and has not helped in the fight against corruption

The House legislative agenda which was adopted at Thursday’s seating of the House will also revisit in a holistic manner, laws, policies and investments in the nation’s power sector, while ensuring that get the worth of their money in the power delivery.

In his statement of purpose, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamilla lamented that twenty years into the present democratic endeavours, the promise and benefits of democracy are yet to be fully felt in the lives of many of our citizens.



The Speaker said “In this 9th House of Representatives, the “Peoples’ Assembly”, we have a clear mandate: to make better the lives of our citizens and bring home the long-promised benefits of democracy.

“We are called to give voice to the yearnings of our people, and we will, through effective execution of our constitutional responsibilities of law-making, representation and oversight. We will open them legislative process to effective citizen participation and involvement so that our people, on whose behalf we serve may become our real partners in democracy and in progress.

“More than law-making and oversight, our highest obligation in this House of Representatives is to restore public trust in the political process, and in government. Corruption in public service has caused many Nigerians to lose faith in the ability of government to deliver real development, protect those who need protection and build the ladder of opportunity for those who wish to climb it.

“Restoring faith in government requires that we begin to deliver on the promises we have made and that in doing so, we conduct ourselves with dignity and probity so that in our words and deeds, we are never found wanting.

“This will begin with reforming the activities of the House of Representatives, opening our internal debates to public scrutiny, taking individual ownership of the votes we take in the House and ensuring transparency and accountability.

“In undertaking this journey of reform, we are united in spirit and purpose as one people irrespective of fault lines and political leanings. Hence, we have tagged our mission of Nation Building, a joint task.

“As we launch this Legislative Agenda for the 9th House of Representatives, we do so fully expecting that at the end of our term in office, the Nigerian people will look to this document, and we will be judged by how well we have done in keeping the promises we have freely made. Our goals are clear, and our determination is not in question. Let us go forth and make ourselves deserving of the awesome mandate that has been entrusted to us by God and by the Nigerian people.

The Nation reports that among other Items to be deliberated by the house include, Reform of the House of Representatives, Social Justice, sustainable power; environment and climate change.

Others are economic growth, development and job creation; gender; education reform; anti corruption; sustainable agricultural development and food security; security; open governance, transparency and accountability; Internally Displaced Persons; public health; media and national development as well as national budget.

The House legislative agenda says the strength of the law has been largely responsible for the slow pace of prosecution of corruption cases.