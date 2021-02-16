Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury match-up deal closed, says Bob Arum

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has hinted at an imminent agreement between world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Arum is Fury’s co-promoter along with Frank Warren, and the pair are in negotiations with Edde Hearn, Joshua’s representative.

The 89-year-old American admitted Hearn was right when he said that Arum had asked him to stop commenting on the negotiations, before doing the same thing himself.

Speaking to British radio station talkSPORT, Hearn said: “It’s very, very hard for Eddie to shut up.

“I told him, let’s get this over the line, let’s get this done, and then we’ll make a joint announcement.

“To stop Eddie is like stopping a raging river, he can’t keep his mouth shut.

“All I’ll say about what’s happening is that both Matchroom’s side and our side, which includes Queensberry and Robert Davis [Tyson’s lawyer].

“The negotiations have been pleasant, it’s proceeding like every big fight does.

“We made changes, they accept some, they send it back, back and forth. And all I can say is that the issues are gradually dwindling.

“That’s what you wanna do in this type of situation, you wanna diminish the number of issues.

“And now the number of issues is less than a handful, so I am very optimistic that this is gonna go over the line.”

Any deal is expected to include details for two fights to unify the WBC, Ring Magazine, IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, with a venue for the first fight to be decided once talks are complete.