Anthony Joshua to spar with Joe Joyce ahead Kubrat Pulev bout

By Ben Alaiya

Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce are to spar with each another in order to prepare for their upcoming fights.

Kubrat Pulev is Joshua’s mandatory challenger for the IBF belt, and the pair are expected to fight on 12 December, while Joyce will face undefeated youngster Daniel Dubois.

Sky Sports reports that Joshua and Joyce will meet in the ring in order to hone their skills ahead of their respective bouts.

The pair are old sparring partners from their time in the Great Britain amateur setup.

Joyce has more lately been a practice partner for Tyson Fury, who is expected to meet Joshua in a big-money clash in 2021.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, explained the decision. “There’ve been many bruising sessions over the years.

“Joe has been around for many years on the amateur scene.

When AJ was coming through, Joe was one of the experienced guys and some of their spars have been fantastic.

“Obviously AJ went to another level, but Joe is still an outstanding heavyweight.”

Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce will link up as sparring partners ahead of crunch heavyweight fights Hearn believes that Joshua will need more than just Joyce to properly get ready for Pulev’s style.

“I think the research will be in place to identify probably half a dozen sparring partners that will be the right style for Pulev,” he explained.

“The sparring for Andy Ruiz, first time around, was so difficult because we had five weeks to find a short sorry, Andy tubby, fast heavyweight with great movement.

It’s very, very difficult to find. “We got it perfectly right for the rematch. We really brought in five or six guys that had the speed, had the movement, and replicated the style.”

The Matchroom promoter noted the kind of boxers that were needed compared to the fighters assembled to prepare against Andy Ruiz Jr. “Taller, stand up, more of a European style, traditional heavyweight and they’ve already identified a lot of those guys to get in.

“Camp is underway, to be honest.

Camp has been underway for the last few weeks. He’ll be moving up to Sheffield soon. I’ve not seen him this excited for a long time.”