Anthony Joshua to punish Pulev, plans to fight in Nigeria

By Ben Alaiya

The much anticipated fight between Anglo-Nigerian born, Anthony Joshua and Bulgarian heavyweight, Kobrav Pulez is now days away and both fighters have been talking, with the Joshua camp saying that the fight will be tough but the champion will prevail, while the Pulez camp is thinking of an upset.

The match-up at the Wembley Arena, on December 12, will see 1000 fans in attendance and many say they are happy to see boxing getting back into the groove with fans in attendance.

Saturday’s battle will again put on the line Joshua’s WBO, IBF, IBO and WBF titles but the fearless boxer says he’s sure to retain them and set up a mouthwatering battle against fellow Briton, Tyson Fury in 2021.

“This fight is just a warm up to a bigger battle, though we are not underrating any one”, his camp said.

There are also plans by his camp for Joshua to fight in the nearest future in Nigeria.

Though, no date has been picked, Lagos and Abuja the Federal capital are being touted as possible venues and Top Rank Promotions are said to be pushing for the pugilist to fight in his native land.