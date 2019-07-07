By John Ndu, Awka

Anambra State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotech Energy Services Ltd

The MoU, which would cost N4.25 billion, is for construction of 500 Housing Units at Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The housing units, which include schools, hospitals and others, would occupy 50 hectares of land.

Signing for the State Government, Governor Willie Obiano said his administration was committed to embarking on more housing schemes to reduce the accommodation challenges faced by citizens of the state.

Gov. Obiano stressed that the work would also stimulate economic development by creating numerous job opportunities for citizens.

He affirmed that the host community would benefit from the project through a Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Managing Director, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr. Jide Ikeakor, said that the investment would improve government’s Internally Generated Revenue.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Mike Okonkwo, said the project was part of government’s efforts at implementing strategic housing objectives to benefit Ndi Anambra.

Director of Rotech, Mr. Austin Oguejiofor, noted that the job, which would boost development in sector, would be completed over the next 30 months.

Not less than 500 Plots of land will be carved out from 50 hectares of land earmarked for the project.

About 20 per cent of these plots will be fully developed (construction of 4 & 5 Bedrooms fully detached duplexes) by ROTECH.

The remaining 80 per cent will be serviced plots with very high level of infrastructure provision with amenities.

The amenities include Fire Service Station, Police Station, Schools, Worship Centres, Hospitals and Recreational Parks,’’ Oguejiofor said.