Anambra State Government has solicited for more robust partnership with the medical team of Department of State Security Services (DSS) to further improve the health sector.

Governor Willie Obiano, who revealed that health was at the top agenda of his administration, said he would continue investing in health for wealthy living.

Governor Obiano stated this while receiving a delegation from the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

The delegation consists of National Principal Officers of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), who are to commence their annual Medical Summit for the year 2019, in Anambra State.

The delegation was led by the National Director Medical Services, Department of State Security Services (DSS), Dr. (Mrs.) Ann Chinwe Okoroafor and the Anambra State Director of the DSS, Mr. Yusuf Ishaku.

Gov Obiano while receiving them noted that his administration had huge budget allocated for health, owing to the fact that people suffer from different health problems.

The Governor urged them to review their annual Medical Summit and outreach, and reform it to suit the daily health challenges of people, so as to assist in offering medical services to the state.

He charged them to adopt a hospital in the state where they would deploy their medical experts to render health services to the public.

Gov Obiano said the state government, under his administration, had given health sector a facelift, procuring the basic facilities, building and renovating structures, as well as paying prompt attention to welfare of health workers.

He disclosed that the state’s partnership with the DSS on security was yielding positive results, saying the medical partnership would strengthen his efforts on health.

The leader of the team, Dr. (Mrs.) Okoroafor, pointed out that the essence of their visit was to intimate the Governor on the ongoing health care summit in the state.

Mrs. Okoroafor explained that the summit which was an annual event within the six geo-political zones, commenced last Sunday started in Anambra, for the South East.

She noted that the one week summit would focus on mental health, among other lectures, due to the current mental challenges in the country.

The team leader stressed that the event would be climaxed with a medical outreach in Ogbunike.

She further commended Governor Obiano for his lofty vision and partnership with mission and private owned hospitals, which she observed had promoted the health standard of people in the state.