Anambra State Government has presented Certificates of Recognition to two elected traditional rulers in the state.

They are traditional rulers of Umunnachi, Dunukofia Local Government Area, Igwebuike Ben Anochie and traditional ruler of Ochuche community, Ogbaru LGA, Vincent Ossy Ike-Ijeoma.

The event was held at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Presenting the certificates, Governor Willie Obiano enjoined them to see the certificates given to them as opportunities to re-unite members of the community.

The governor urged the traditional rulers to formulate policies that would create jobs for youths so as to take them off the streets.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Greg , commended the governor for always recognising the traditional stool.

Proving the backgrounds of the communities, Chief Obi explained that Umunnachi had been represented in the present administration.

The last traditional ruler of Umunnachi died in 2016. He ruled from 1977 to 2016. So, Umunnachi now has constitution as guide for selection of traditional rulers.

But it is Ochuche community that has problems as there is yet to be constitution to guide selection of Igwe.

Because of this, the governor constituted a committee to look into their process. The committee is made up of traditional rulers, some government functionaries and so on.

The community made oral presentation that has led to the final selection of the present traditional ruler,’’ Obi said.

He cautioned that the state government would revoke their certificates or dethrone them, if they engage in causing violence and disunity in their respective communities.

The commissioner enjoined President’s-Generals to work harmoniously with their traditional rulers to further attract meaningful development to their communities.

The traditional ruler of Onitsha and Chairman Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Nne’emka Alfred Achebe, urged the new traditional rulers to imbibe the virtues of patience and love.

He admonished them to work out modalities to involve the youths in affairs of their communities, as doing so would discourage them from perpetrating criminal acts.

The traditional ruler of Ochuche Community Igwe Ike-Ijeoma, promised to promote the interest of all in the community as well as work harmoniously with the people to project the community to limelight.