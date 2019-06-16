ANSG inaugurates 2 injection substations in Awka

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

In a bid to boost electricity supply in Awka, the Anambra State Government has inaugurated two injection substations built by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The two new power projects are the ABS 7.5MVA and the Agu-Awka 15MVA injection substations.

The 7.5MVA will cover Aroma and Anambra State Secretariat Complex while the 15MVA at Agu-Awka will cover Mgbakwu, UNIZIK, Ebenebe, Ifite and adjourning areas.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, while performing the inauguration ceremony, said his administration was deploying huge resources in the electric power sector to promote national economic development.

At the ABS substation, the governor said his administration assisted the EEDC to enhance the economic development of the area.

Governor Obiano emphasised that the projects would ensure about 18 hours steady electricity supply to 24 communities in the state.

He noted that he would no longer tolerate vandalism of power infrastructure, stressing that a task force had been set up to arrest those engaged in such acts.

The governor affirmed that the Government had given the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) easy access to areas, where people had built structures on power lines.

Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, EEDC, Mr. Okey Nwosu, said that the substations were designed through the support of the state government to improve electricity supply.

A member of Board of Directors of EEDC, Mr. Steve Dike, who lamented vandalism of its infrastructure, pledged strategic partnership with the Anambra Government to improve electricity supplies to communities.

Chairman, Anambra State Power Committee, Mr. Chike Okonkwo, noted that the projects would promote sustainable energy supply.

Traditional Ruler of Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area, Igwe Peter Anugwu, called for building of more power stations and elimination of estimated billings to electricity consumers to motivate them to pay for services rendered.

The Transition Committee Chairman (TCC), Awka South LGA, Mr. Leo Nwuba, said the project was an indication of the state government’s commitment toward improving electricity supply in the state.