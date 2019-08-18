Anambra State Government is collaborating with UNICEF to stem maternal mortality rate and boost Child Immunisation in Idemili North Local Government Area.

Mrs. Chineze George-Ileka, UNICEF Desk Officer, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, said this during an appraisal meeting with Community Volunteer Mobilisers (VCMs) at Ogidi, Idemili North LGA.

“UNICEF works with money donated by individuals to provide the basic needs of communities.

“You are, therefore, engaged to train the women especially the pregnant ones on need to access health facilities for antenatal and post natal cares,” she remarked.

Mrs. George-Ileka emphasised that the meeting was quarterly event and an avenue for volunteers’ appraisal at ensuring life-saving for pregnant mothers and child immunisation.

“It is also to ensure that pregnant mothers always attend antenatal; take routine drugs, check HIV status every 6 months at health centres and after delivery, advise them to immunise their babies.”

She issued forms to the VCMS to enable them do the work.

The first form comprised a number of pregnant women spoken with during the month, followed by VCM’s reporting tool, a follow up of immunisation of children in communities and period of time when mother were visited and engaged.

She educated the volunteers on how to mark the three new forms with the signatory of stakeholders from communities.

Mr. Remigus Obi, Chief Orientation Mobilisation Officer, noted that the exercise was an orientation programme from the Federal Government in partnership with the state on re-echoing essential family practices.

“This entails that pregnant women will visit health centres and mobiles people on benefits of sleeping under mosquito nets as well as maintaining good hygiene in the community.

“An appraisal for the volunteers to tender evidence with regards how they worked,” Mr. Obi said.

Mr. Chris Ogham, former councilor from Nkpor, urged the Officers in Charge (OIC) to cut cost for pregnant mothers to enable them to access health facilities.

Dr. Afam Anaeme, State Aids Programme Coordinator, also, expressed happiness on the efforts of the volunteers in other local government councils.

Dr. Anaeme said that the results of the number of women that attended antenatal care in Onitsha North LGA came first with 72.4 per cent, Onitsha South was placed second with 54.5 per cent.

Awka South was placed third with 46.5 per cent and Idemili North dropping by 17.9 per cent.

He enjoined Idemili North volunteers to work harder to meet up with their counterparts.