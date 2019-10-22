Another suspected robber has been killed this morning beside the former Daughter of Charity hospital, A few metres from the Kubwa train station.

The punch reports that the suspect alongside his accomplice attempted to snatch a motorcycle from a commercial motorcycle rider but their plot was foiled when their victim raised the alarm which attracted passers-by.

One of the robbers was killed and his body set ablaze on the rail track, while his comrade in crime was rescued by the police.

The deputy spokesman, Federal Capital Territory police command, ASP Miriam Yusuf, said she had yet to get the details of the incident.

Details shortly…