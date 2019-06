Another popular Nollywood actor, Dagunro is dead

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

A popular Nollywood actor, Fasasi Olabanke, also known as Dangunro is dead.

The famous Yoruba actor is said to have died in Lagos in the early hours Thursday.

This was confirmed by a source close to his Isale-Osun family compound in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital.