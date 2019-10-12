The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, says another tanker conveying liquefied petroleum gas has injured two men in an accident.

Oke-Osanyintolu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the truck fall off after losing control at Palmgroove inward, Obanikoro area of Lagos.

According to him, the tanker with registration number AKD 621XX, lost control while on motion as a result of brake failure.

He said that the tanker collided with a black Jeep with registration number SMK-101FL, a CLK Mercedes Benz with registration number YAB-990AS, and an opay motorcycle.

Oke-Osanyintolu said no life was lost, but two adult male on the bike sustained serious injuries and had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

He said that the affected area have been cordoned off and traffic diverted to prevent secondary incident as a result of the leaking gas.

He, however, said that officials of the Police, Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials had mobilised to the scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu said tow truck and fire service were also present at the scene while recovery operation was ongoing. (NAN)