As Nigerians mourn the late Deputy Director-General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, who was murdered in South Africa, the country again is grappling with the ruthless killing of another Nigerian teenager in the same country.

The latest killing brings to about 200 the number of Nigerians killed in xenophobic attacks between 2016 and this year in South Africa.

While Ndubisi-Chukwu was killed on June 13 in her hotel room, the latest victim identified as Chinonso Dennis Obiaju, 17, a teenager still in high school was shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday.

President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, who confirmed the killing, said the deceased student lived in Roodeprt, Johannesburg with his guardian.

Olubajo disclosed that the teenager’s guardian, Mike Nsofor, disclosed that Chinonso was shot at about 6.30 p.m on Saturday.

“He went to buy from a shop with his friend and someone chased and opened fire on them, killing him,’’ he quoted the guardian as saying.

He added that the family would be burying the teenager in South Africa, noting that the union’s leaders in Johannesburg would be contacting the teenager’s guardian on developments.

Olubajo said they were going to the police on Monday to finalise on the registry and provision of Chinonso’s papers, adding that “he was born here I learnt and the mother is in the US.

“I have spoken to Mike Nsofor to pass the Nigerian community’s condolences and call for justice to be served in this case as anybody who hunt down a young school boy couldn’t have any justifiable reasons.’’

He implored the federal government to urgently protect Nigerians in the Diaspora.