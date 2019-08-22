Aminu Magaji Bodai, a member of the house of assembly representing Denge/Shuni State Constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Magaji Bodai, has been kidnapped.

A close relation of the lawmaker disclosed that, he was kidnapped by suspected hoodlums around 1:15 a.m. between Dange and Bodai town on Thursday morning.

According to the relation, “I can confirm to you that my brother was kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified persons, his whereabouts is yet unknown and his abductors are yet to contact his family members.”

When contacted, the state police command confirmed the abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar, confirmed that the legislator was kidnapped but revealed “detail is still sketchy.”

Recall that Sani Yakubu, a member representing Gudu Constituency of the Sokoto state house of assembly was also kidnapped earlier this year on February 2019.