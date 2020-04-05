Lagos – The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Sunday said the state has recorded the death of a 36-year-old Nigerian man, who died of COVID-19 in the state.

Abayomi announced the death through his Twitter handle on Sunday, saying that it was the death of second COVID-19 patient recorded in the state.

“We lost a #COVID19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian, male, who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020.

“The total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now two,” he said.

Abayomi, however, did not disclose further information about the medical history of the patient.

He added that one of the state’s COVID-19 patients had been evacuated, making it two COVID-19 patients evacuated from Nigeria back to their country.

The commissioner disclosed that one COVID-19 patient was discharged on April 4, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients who had fully recovered and discharged from the state’s facility to 24.

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had earlier confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, Abuja and Edo.

Out of the 10 new cases, Lagos has six, while Abuja and Edo have two cases each, bringing Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 224.

Palm Sunday: Catholics in Jos adhere to safety directives on COVID-19

Currently, Lagos has 115 cases, making it the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. (NAN)