According to the tenants, the building actually started collapsing gradually since Oct. 18.Mr Emeka Anozie, one of the residents, said that when a window from the back flat collapsed around 7 p.m, he alerted all the remaining tenants who were busy removing their belongings to come out, adding that the entire building collapsed few minutes later.
The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had on March 25, 2019 marked the building and warned the residents and the landlord to vacate the premises.
LASBCA also served another notice on the landlord on May 21.
The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said safety officials of the Lagos State Government have commenced demolition of the collapsed building.
