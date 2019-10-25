Another two-storey building collapsed at Ojuelegba area of Lagos on Thursday evening, 12 days after the collapse of a three-storey building at Magodo Phase 1 in the state.

Safety official at scene of 2-storey building collapse at No 7, Rufai Street, Ojuelegba, Lagos on Thursday

A correspondent who visited the scene at No 7, Rufai Street, Ojuelegba, said no live was lost in the incident which occurred at about 8:55 p.m. on Thursday .

Some of the residents, who spoke, said that virtually all the inhabitants had vacated the building before the crash but still had some of their belonging inside the building.

According to the tenants, the building actually started collapsing gradually since Oct. 18.Mr Emeka Anozie, one of the residents, said that when a window from the back flat collapsed around 7 p.m, he alerted all the remaining tenants who were busy removing their belongings to come out, adding that the entire building collapsed few minutes later.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had on March 25, 2019 marked the building and warned the residents and the landlord to vacate the premises .

LASBCA also served another notice on the landlord on May 21.