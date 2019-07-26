Our reporter

A total of 171 Nigerians were flown into the country Friday from Libya and were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to Alhaji Idris Muhammed, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, who was represented by Ibrahim Farinloye, Public Information Officer, the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport about 1.10 a.m. on Friday.

They arrived aboard an Al Buraq Airline aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG and flight number UZ 196/25.

The returnees were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration and the European Union, under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

The figure, he said, comprised 61 female adults, one female child and five female infants, as well as 98 adult males, one male child and five male infants and advised Nigerian youths to be wary of overseas love advances from strangers, noting that this was now one of the tactics being used by human traffickers, to lure them outside the country.

He said the traffickers were now contacting ladies via social media apps, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, and making fake marriage proposals to them, to deceive them into travelling outside Nigeria, citing a particular case when a lady sought advice about a man who simply called himself Ali, who claimed to be living in Sudan.

“Upon critical observation, the code number of the caller indicated that it belongs to Libyan code, and the man that makes video calls was an Arab; but he was not making statements for the lady to hear him.

“It was understood that the man cannot communicate in English, but someone behind the scene was responsible for the chatting with the lady,” Muhammed said.