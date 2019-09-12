The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday morning received another batch of 158 Nigerians from Libya.

Head of NEMA territorial office in Lagos, Alhaji Idris Muhammed, told newsmen that the agency received the returnees on behalf of the federal government.

These returnees from Libya arrived in the country few hours after 187 Nigerians also returned from South Africa.

Alhaji Muhammed said the Libya returnees were brought back in a chartered flight, Al Buraq Air aircraft, which landed at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 12:55 a.m.

According to him, the evacuation of this batch of Nigerians from Libya was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration and the European Union (EU) under the assisted voluntary returnees programme.

“The breakdown of the returnees after profiling indicates that they are 56 adult females including eight pregnant women, three female children and five female infants.

“It also includes 84 male adults, five male children and five male infants, while seven returnees have minor medical cases,” he revealed.

Other agencies involved in the reception of the returnees were the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.