A picture of one of the escaped workers at Glover court building collapsed receiving treatment in the Lagos Emergency Response Ambulance.

Four persons escaped death in another uncompleted four different two-storey buildings, which collapsed at about 4:10p.m at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure in an interview in Lagos.

According to him, it is a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all storey buildings under construction that collapsed.

A picture of two separate 2 storey building collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“LASEMA officials have already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“In the ongoing operation at the Glover court construction site with a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction and five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse.

“The only construction worker reportedly still trapped under rubbles of the collapsed building is 24-year-old Yomi, as all other workers have been accounted for,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He urged Lagos residents within the vicinity of the incident to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that one of the rescued victims from the incident was presently receiving treatment. (NAN)