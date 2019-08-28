Another set of stranded Nigerians in Libya of about 153 in number has arrived in Nigeria and received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihajja, represented by Mr Slaku Lugard, an official of the agency, received the returnees on Wednesday in Lagos.

While receiving them, Maihajja, said that the Nigerians were brought via Al Buraq Air Boeing 737 aircraft with flight number UZ 189 and registration number 5A-DMG,in which they arrived in the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 3:45a.m.

The Nigerians from Libya, comprised 59 female adults, four female children and seven female infants as well as 78 adult males, three male children and two male infants

According to Maihajja, Nigerians were accompanied by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and European Union on the platform of the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other agencies which received the returnees included the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons. Others were the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Edo Task Force on Anti-Trafficking.

This followed the return of a batch of 163 Assisted Voluntary Returnees from Libya in July, 2019, who were stranded in failed attempts to reach different European countries