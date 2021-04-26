Anosike emerges IBB Golf Captain

Political bigwig, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, has been elected the captain of the prestigious IBB Golf Club, Abuja. He had served as Vice Captain of the club in the last two years.

In a keenly contested election at the Club House in Abuja on Friday, April 23, Anosike used his political dexterity to pull away from the other contestants in an atmosphere of camraderie.

The event served as the Annual General Meeting cum election of the club that consists of the who is who in politics, business, the corporate world and top government officials, retired and still serving.

In his acceptance speech, Anosike promised to take the club to new heights and solicited the cooperation of all members to actualise the promises he made to them during his campaign to become its captain.

Named after Nigeria’s former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, it is the foremost golf club in the country and has hosted several ocal and international tournaments.