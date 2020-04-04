The Publisher of Daily Times Nigeria, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, has advocated homegrown medical solution to Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, urging Africans to be happy for their original lifestyle and endeavour to maintain it.

Anosike, in a series of tweets at the weekend, said that all western life concepts, leadership, democracy and universal health care are under attack and have collapsed in the face of Coronavirus disease.

He went on to say that Africans’ analogue medical protocol has now shown better efficacy than 7-star all western medical facilities.

He enjoined Africans to think of African homegrown version of everything, stressing “we have to think of African homegrown version of everything.

His tweets: ”Africans be happy for your original lifestyle; all western life concepts are under attack and have collapsed – leadership and democracy, universal health care, Western version of Christianity, etc. It is obvious that lack of leadership, lifestyle plus wrong expectation of a nonexistent have collapsed.

“So, my conclusion is maybe 5000 were infected but self-resolved by our analogue medical protocol, which is now shown better efficacy than 7 star medical facilities. But our bodies and lifestyle are more efficient than machines. Arrogant leaders like big spoilt babies lack the humility to accept this humbling fact; plenty of lessons for all of US! Out of nothing comes nothing, we have think of African homegrown version of everything.

“Look at the deaths in New York, Germany, UK, Spain, and Italy, countries that hitherto claimed to have best medical system. COVID-19 has busted all of that; even our politicians or anybody going to seek medical help there is a mere myth. The remedy is simply faith and good old analogue rest”.