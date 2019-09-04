Temitope Adebayo

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has said that it set to hold the 12th Annual Banking and Finance Conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on September 24-25, 2019, to brainstorm on strategic issues that are critical to building a sound and sustainable financial system and economy.

The President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr. Uche Olowu, who is also the Chief Host of the event disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday.

The Conference with the theme, “The Future of the Nigeria Banking Industry – 360°” is structured to offer direction to Nigerian Banks and other Financial Institutions on how to reposition the Industry for relevance in the new world order, by leveraging on digitalization, a phenomenon that has brought about a lot of unprecedented disruptive innovations in the Industry.

The Conference will feature seven Business Sessions which includes, The New World Economy and Trends into the Future; African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Role of Nigerian Banks & Other Stakeholders; Governance, Risk Management and Regulation: Future Considerations; Shared Services and Cost Management; Workforce of the Future: People and Skills; Driving Digital and Innovation; and Pulling it up Together for the Next Level.

The Conference is an annual forum of professionals in the Banking and Finance Industry and the resolutions at the eventare usually made available to all the relevant stakeholders and policy makers to enable them re-appraise and align their operations and strategies in line with global best practice and are expected to attract about 1,000 professionals from within and outside Nigeria.

According to the Chairman, Consultative Committee of 12th Annual Banking & Finance Conference and CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, “this year’s edition of the Conference is very unique, first because of its concentration on the future of banking and financial services in Nigeria in particular and the globe at large.

“Secondly, it is unique for us at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, as it coincides with our 125th Anniversary.

This is not just because we are the first bank to be established in West Africa, but much more because we have been woven into the fabric of society and can feel FirstBank in every other institution and every aspect of the economy.”

The conference will be declared open by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, while a highly acclaimed trendwatcher, author and speaker with roots in India, Latin-America and Europe, Mr. Adjiedji Bakas, will deliver the Keynote Address at the Opening Ceremony.

Other dignitaries expected at the conference are President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Honourable Minister of Finance, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senate Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Honorable Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Mohammed Musa; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; His Excellency, Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and many others.