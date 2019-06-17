Annie Idibia replies troll who called 2baba 21st-century Father Abraham

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia recently praised her husband Innocent Idibia on Father’s Day.

She called the popular musician a real MVP who made hard sacrifices to keep the family going.

Many reactions followed Annie’s post. One of the comments has, however, stirred the wrath of the female celebrity.

In this comment, 2baba was referred to as a 21st-century Father Abraham. The individual who made this statement has been identified as @me_swagnel on Instagram.

This troll particularly had this to say: “Your hubby is our 21st century Abraham so all of these blessings are on him.” From the looks of it, this comment riled Annie and caused her to vent out.

The actress called the troll who thrashed her hubby a sick person. According to her, the joke was very dumb.

Another fan identified as @fun360_official even went on to call 2baba the father of all nations.