ANN lauds Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya’s performance at the vice presidential debate

The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has congratulated its vice presidential candidate, Hajia Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya on what they described as her brilliant performance at the 2019 Vice Presidential Debate which took place on Friday, December 14th, 2018.The party said Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya performed beyond expectation despite the almost impromptu notice of the debate. “She displayed a great sense of understanding of issues bedeviling the nation’s economy.”The ANN said they were very proud of her very clever responses to questions that centered around the economy, on subsidy and how politics has for many years been the enemy of Nigeria’s positive change.The party lauded her efforts towards affirming the position that the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) is the most credible alternative to the APC and PDP, “two parties that have successfully brought Nigeria to its current ruins.”The party asked that Nigerians consider their decision in 2019, as encapsulated by their vice presidential candidate, whether they want more of the last 4 years or a departure from it.The Alliance for New Nigeria decried the slavery and sufferings that godfathers and cabals in politics have brought on the common Nigerian citizen and ask that Nigerians vote ANN as it’s the only party that can deliver a New Nigeria where opportunities abound for all.In a related development, the ANN has said that the ongoing distribution of money to traders in the name of a social intervention howbeit a “good intention” remains a questionable act of the Federal Government and the office of the Vice President “when we consider the time this intervention is taking place across Nigeria.“This same programme was done weeks before the Osun governorship election and now we are seeing a similar trend weeks to the February 16, 2019 Presidential elections. And we stand to call for an inquiry into this act and the processes followed in the disbursement of the funds.“One would ask if the government is just realising traders’ difficulties in accessing collateral-free loans that weeks to the elections, they suddenly decide to share money to traders. Let’s not deceive ourselves, trader money is simply money to buy the votes of the petty traders who are illiterates and therefore do not know enough to discern that this is nothing but a ploy to buy their votes.”The ANN in a statement by the Director General of ANN 2019 Presidential Campaign, Lanre Oyegbola, noted that “Nigeria has more than 120 million people living on less than N700 daily and we have just recently been crowned the poverty capital of the world. So if the government at this time can share N10,000 to petty traders weeks ahead of an election under the guise of providing intervention to traders, then all Nigerians deserve intervention funds if the government’s motive were right.”