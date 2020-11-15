ANJET Tourism Seminar 2020 holds November 17

By Ebere Chibuzor

The Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) says it has concluded plans to hold 2020 edition seminar with theme “Post Covid-19: Recovery strategies for the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria”.

According to the statement issued by ANJET President, Omololu Olumuyiwa, “The seminar is billed for November 17 at Citi Height Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The annual event aimed at furtherance the association commitment towards developmental journalism, promotion and marketing of Nigeria tourism, which informs our choice of theme.

Olumuyiwa said, “ Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunso Coker, Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun will graciously host top industry players including Founder, Akwaaba Africa Tourism and Travel Market, Ikechi Uko.

The statement also disclosed that aside Mohammed who would be Special Guest of Honour, His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusola Adeniyi Olaniyan, Ariwigbade Oshigin II,Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State, will perform the role of Royal Father of the Day.

‘‘For us as a major stakeholder in travel industry, the seminar is part of our contribution to deepening discourse and development of the sector and creating a platform for various players across board to network, and promote their businesses and close deals.

“Our choice of Dr. Wasiu Babalola as the keynote speaker is very crucial as a distinguished tourism scholar and hospitality expert globally recognised.

“He is expected to share his experiences spanning over two decades in the tourism and hospitality industry with the delegates”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria economy rigged in favour of the rich — Peterside

Similarly, Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf is expected to use the occasion to unveil post covid-19 action plans of the ministry to revive tourism as well interact with various stakeholders”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria economy rigged in favour of the rich — Peterside

ANJET as a body is devoted to the development, promotion and marketing of global tourism through its various activities, which are not limited to journalism and editorial work but also in the area of advocacy, education and enlightenment, agenda setting as well as networking and rallying operators to the course of developing tourism industry”, he ended.