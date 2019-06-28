By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Anioma Cultural Group in Delta state has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the continued attacks innocent residents by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The group in the petition signed by Prof. Epiphany Azinge, a copy of which made available to journalists in Asaba on Thursday said the activities of the herdsmen in various communities in the state over the years have been life- threatening

The group alleged that several persons have been killed while housewives have been raped in their farmlands in the period under review, stating that “our people can no longer go to their farms for fear of the unknown and of not being kidnapped.

“This has led to serious famine in the land, especially as in just one night these herdsmen ravaged a full year’s toll, raped our women and killed some people in their farms.

“Our people are scared and need the assurances that they can continue to earn a living without fear in their farms and in their houses.

The group explained that the relationship between farmers and herders’ can be likened to that of the tongue and the teeth, stressing that that both need each other to survive

“We are appealing to Mr. President to come to our aid and ensure we have our people living without fear, especially going to their farms to harvest food crops,” Prof. Azinge added