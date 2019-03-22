Anguish as car kills student on ‘okada.’

Prince Nwankwo Owerri



It was a black Thursday, for the family of Mr. Godwin, from Umuokoro Umuokeh, Obowo Local Government Area, as their daughter, 13 year old Miracle was killed in an accident involving a speeding car and a motorcycle popularly called ‘okada’ which was taking her to school.



An S.S.1 student of St. Maria Goretti Mission School, Miracle was knocked down from the motorcycle as she was going to write her second term class examination.

This happened along the Umuahia-Owerri Federal road, before the Umuokeh River, exactly in front of Boro-pit.

According to an eyewitness who pleased not to be mentioned while speaking to Daily Times on the matter, the owner of the went to the mortuary to carry his late mother for burial the previous day,

but on reaching to the morgue, he realized that he forgot the “tally” given to him by the mortician and was therefore asked to go and get the ‘tally’ before he could carry his mother’s corpse.

In order to meet up with the burial arrangement for that day, he was said to have engaged excessive speed to go and retrieve the ‘tally’ leading to loss of control of the over speeding car, and hit the girl who just climbed a motorcycle to move for her exams.

Daily Times went to the house of the little girl, but the father was unable to talk, as he was too emotional sue to the shock.



When Daily Times went to the girl’s school, the Principal, Sister Philipa Okwulehie said that they had started the first paper for the day when the news reached them.



She however said since the examination had already started that she ordered they will finish the paper and close for the day in honour of Miracle.

“tThere would be no school here today after the exam, no school tomorrow being Friday, no school here till further notice. This type of news has not happened in this school before,” said.

At the time of filing this report, the remains of Miracle had been deposited in the mortuary, while the Cyclist (Okada man) was unconscious in the hospital.

The classmates of the young girl and her friends among others were at the family compound to console her relatives.