Angry Imo bus drivers has stormed the streets of owerri, protesting over extortion by different task forces on motorists.

The protesters who blocked the front of Imo government house on Friday, gathered themselves from Wethedral, Douglas, Mbaise Road, Okigwe road and Akwakuma as well as Amakohia to government house to register their grievances over the continued extortion in the name of task forces.

Vanguard reports that according to them, the number of task forces on the road have created too many troubles for them as they now spend over N3,000 in settling groups of task forces.

They also lamented that there were no marked bus stops on the road as to say exactly where they will stop to pick or drop passengers.

According to one Onyeuwa Timo, “This is very painful in Imo state, we don’t have any place to rest.

Also, one of them who claimed to be a student and a father of two children, who goes with the name Samba said: “There is no peace for us the bus drivers.

They urged the state government to come to their aid by stopping such unnecessary extortion.

He said, ”I beg the government to please stop these men they are punishing us in Imo state.”