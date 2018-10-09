Anglican Church wants govts includes private schools in education subventions

The Archbishop, Enugu Ecclesiastic Province of the Anglican Communion, His Grace, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has advocated the inclusion of private schools in allocation of government subvention by various state and federal ministries of education in the country.

He said the gesture would encourage the private schools to continue to play its complimenting role of grooming future and responsible leaders.

Dr. Chukwuma stated this on Monday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Silver Jubilee celebration of the Good Shepherd Anglican Seminary Enugu established in 1993.

He regretted that the sector had over the years been relegated to the background by successive administrations.

“We are calling on government to start investing heavily in the education sector; the budget should be increased because that is the bedrock for development.

“Federal and State Governments must stop appointing non educationists as Commissioners and Ministers for education, such appointments has done more harm to our nation’s educational sector.

The Anglican Cleric, who was accompanied in the briefing by principal of the school, Rev. Owel Ibeagha, and the Arch Deacon of the Cathedral of the good Shepherd, Rev. Davison Udodi, stressed that since education remains the bedrock for the advancement of any nation, including Nigeria, there was need for the sector to be accorded serious attention by government at all levels.

He disclosed that the week-long event which has been scheduled for 14- 21st October, inside the Cathedral would attract personalities as the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, business mogul and All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Emperor Chris Baywod Ibe, among others.

The Archbishop said since inception, the school has continued to make morals, value and discipline its watch word.

“We groom our students in the fear of God; we are doing all these because of the worrisome moral decadence in our society.