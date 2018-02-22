Angels Amongst Men: OAM Foundation,artist unite to protect albinos

As part of efforts to promote and protect the rights and dignity of People Living with Albinism ( PWA ) in Nigeria, a photography exhibition tagged, “Angels Amongst Men”,has been unveiled in Lagos.

The exhibition was organised recently by Damilola Onafuwa, a visual artist based in Lagos in partnership with Onome Akinlolu Majaro (OAM) Foundation to raise awareness on albinsm.

Speaking on the aim of the exhibition, Onafuwa,said, ” this project seeks to debunk the myths associated with albinism, as well as celebrate Nigerians who have, in spite of the negativity associated with the colour of their skin, lived above it all and made a life for themselves.

” Inspired by personal experiences and contact with people living with albinism, this is a project put together in love for humanity, aimed at dignifying the subjects photographed, and celebrates beauty in difference.”

According to him, albinism in Africa, whenever mentioned, always has a level of negative connotation, such as discrimination, killings, abducting, among others.

He however noted that the title of the project “Angels Amongst Men”, does not intend to fetishize or refer to people living with albinism as literal angels or as superior.

” It rather refers to everyone who has chosen to rise and live above stereotypical judgments against people of a different race, colour or gender.

People who choose not to be limited by short-sighted and shallow standards of men, but treat all with a scale of equality”,he said.

He revealed that the prevalence rate of albinism in Nigeria was ranked among the highest in the world with over two million people.

On her part, Co-Founder of OAM Foundation,Mrs Onome Akinlolu Majaro, said that persons with albinism were just like everyone entitled to the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria , adding that they should not be discriminated against.

She said the art works will be shown in several other countries because albinism is in every part of the world,adding that her foundation had reached out to over 2000 albinos since its inception with education, scholarships, free sunscreens, JAMB forms and among other supportive materials.

The exhibition witnessed 16 art works and a book called “Angels Amongst Men”,where some of the works not exhibited were featured .