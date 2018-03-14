Andy Uba after my life, Investigator petition Buhari

An investigator, Private Victor Uwajeh, has called the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari and international community over several attempt to allegedly assassinate him by Senator Andy Uba.

Uwajeh said the alleged threat to his life was coming over the case he instituted against the Senator in court claiming his professional fees.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Uwajeh said he had received several death threats from person’s claiming to be agents of Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone in the House of senate.

Recall that Uwajeh, who is a private investigator based in the United Kingdom, has filed a suit before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, through his lawyer, Anthony Agbonlahor, accusing sen. Uba of non-payment of his professional fees for services rendered by him pursuant to his two power of attorneys dated December 28, 2012 and January 5, 2013.

He also in the suit accused Uba of being an impostor in relation to his academic credentials.

While lamenting cases of threats he had received in recent time, Uwajeh said: “I want to bring to the attention of President Mohammadu Buhari and the international community of several attempts to assassinate and poison me by Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba (also known as) Andy Uba.

“This is sequel to the case I instituted in court claiming for my professional fees from him. In the court processes, fake WAEC certificates of Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba were tendered as part of exhibits in court. Being public documents, the media and NGO’s have used them in several petitions calling for his recall from the Senate and also for his arrest and prosecution.

“Prior to this, Andy Uba had written a petition against me to the Inspector General of Police alleging blackmail and published my phone numbers in several news media and online. Since then I have received several death threats from person’s claiming to be agents of Senator Andy Uba.

“I also received text messages and a letter written with a red pen and cult like image, dropped at my gate by a taxi driver. I wrote several petitions to the Inspector General of Police who has refused to act.

“The IGP and AGF Malami have joined with Andy Uba to bring frivolous charges against me in a bid to scuttle the investigation against Andy uba for certificate forgery.

“I am therefore afraid of my life. Andy Uba and IGP Ibrahim Idris should be held responsible should any harm befall me or any member of my family”, Uwajeh added.