Andy Murray will represent Great Britain for the first time since 2016 after being named in the squad for next month’s inaugural Davis Cup finals.

Captain Leon Smith has named Dan Evans, plus doubles pair Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, in his initial team with a fifth player still to be decided.

Kyle Edmund, who has lost his past seven tour matches, is not included.

Britain, who won the Davis Cup in 2015, face the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage on 20 and 21 November.

Former British number one Edmund, who has dropped to 75th in the ATP rankings, looks likely to battle with Cameron Norrie for the fifth place in the team.