Andy Rubin, a former Google executive who created the Android operating system, has been accused of cheating his wife out of millions of dollars, according to court documents unsealed on Tuesday.

In the suit, Rubin’s estranged wife, Rie Hirabaru Rubin, alleges that she was forced to sign a premarital agreement just two weeks before giving birth to their child and three days before they were married. Rubin allegedly conspired to “coerce and fraudulently induce” his wife to sign the agreement.

BuzzFeed was the first to report on the content of the unsealed documents.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in October, is being brought to annul the premarital agreement. It accuses Rubin and his former lawyer of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, conspiracy and professional negligence.

Rie Rubin is seeking a divorce from her husband in a separate court case.

“This is a family law dispute involving a wife who regrets her decision to execute a prenuptial agreement,” Andy Rubin’s attorney said in a statement. “It is full of false claims and we look forward to telling our side of the story.”