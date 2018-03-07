Anchor University will become one of top five within 10 years-VC

Vice Chancellor of Anchor University Lagos, owned by Deeper Life Christian Church, Prof Joseph Afolayan has disclosed that the University will become one of the top five universities in Nigeria within the next 10 years.

Afolayan said this at the matriculation of 117 newly admitted students into the Faculties of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences and Natural and Applied Sciences of the University which commenced its academic operations in February, 2017 on the Ayobo, Lagos campus.

According to him, this feat is not only possible but it is where the University is headed adding that the University is now unaware of some challenges which of course are natural to a new University but that Anchor University is destined for greatness.

“The land where the University is situated was formerly housing the Deeper Life Bible Institute, it is called the Mountain of Transfiguration and because of the fervent prayers of the righteous, this University will soon transform to be one of the top five in Nigeria in the next 10 years”, he said.

He told the fresh students that the matriculation ceremony confers on all of them the right to every privilege and opportunity on campus but reminded them that the University has zero tolerance for social vices.

“Anchor University is built on this ageless and firm Anchor with a clearly defined vision of bringing Christ to the center of activities at the Ivory Tower. Today there are many kinds of storms confronting our educational system as a nation and the world over such as moral storms and the storms affecting quality of education, storms slamming the integrity of professionals, technocrats and the general products of institutions across the globe”, he said.

The VC professed that as a University their mandate is to ensure that every student that goes through Anchor University is fastened to the sure Anchor and become the best in anything they do.

Prof Afolayan stated that the University’s zero tolerance for the use of hard drugs has led to the expulsion of some students who were found with the act of drug abuse.

Guest speaker at the inauguration of the Parents’ Consultative Forum, Pastor Gbenga Akosile spoke on Drug Abuse and warned parents to do close checks on their children.

He told them to watch out for such signs as when a child begins to eat voraciously saying this is because some hard drugs make youth to eat abnormally, also carefree disposition towards physical appearance, children confronting parents like never before, display of restlessness, a child getting to used to a particular colour, withdrawal syndrome, wearing of overalls all the time among other signs.

“The University has put structures in place to help check these children but I advise parents to always check their children as well”, he said.