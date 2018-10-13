Anambra Vigilante picks one-year old boy abandoned in the Bush

The Chairman of Adazi Nnukwu Vigilante group in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Frank Okonkwo has reportedly picked a year old boy abandoned in a bush opposite Holy Trinity Church in the area.

The boy who was allegedly abandoned in the bush was picked by the group around 4pm on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Haruna Mohammed while confirmed the story to our reporter said, “Vigilante Chairman attached to Adazi-Nnukwu town, One Frank Okonkwo, brought to Neni division a male Child of about one year old alleged to have been abandoned in the bush opposite Holy Trinity House Adazi -Nnukwu.

“The Baby is dark in complexion and without a tribal mark. Effort is ongoing to trace his biological parents in order to reunite him with the family.

“The Command enjoined members of the public with useful information that could help trace the parent of the child to report at Neni division or call this Police emergency number 07039194332.” he added.