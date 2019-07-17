Alphonsus Nweze, Anambra

Teachers without the requisite qualifications will be disengaged by December 31, the Anambra state government has declared.

Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, who gave the directive in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Nnaemeka Egwuonwu said that the deadline is in line with the earlier directive of the former minister of education to disengage teachers without the requisite teaching qualification come December this year.

She added that the reminder addressed to the chairman, Anambra atate Post-Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), Anambra state Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) and education secretaries referred to the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) letter of April 24 which amplified the minister’s directive.

According to the commissioner, the reminder also states that qualified teachers should be registered and licensed with the TRCN in line with Section 17, sub-section 2 of the enabling law establishing the council.

“I advise those teaching without the requisite teaching qualification to endeavour to acquire same before the December 2019 deadline,” she said.

The commissioner has tasked teachers to utilize the human capital development projects of governments at all levels to build capacities for greater service delivery.

Omenugha spoke in Umuahia, Abia state at a leadership training organized by National Teachers Institute (NTI) for teachers in South East states.

She underscored the need for teachers to be computer literate to fit into the 21st century teaching and learning, adding that “being computer literate will assist teachers to discharge their duties effectively in this present dispensation that teaching and learning are mostly digitalised.

“The recipient of 2017 best teacher’s award in Nigeria, Clement Okodo, a teacher at Central School, Abagana, Anambra state was able to emerge winner, following his exposure to Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills by Governor Obiano’s administration.”

One of the participants, Mrs. Helen Echekwube, commended NTI for organising the training, adding that the exercise would help improve teachers in their career.

Echekwube, a teacher at Community Secondary School, Ifite-Anam, thanked the state government for giving teachers in the state the opportunity to be computer literate, which she said made them key into the current e-learning programmes.