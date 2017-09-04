Why traders are backing Gov. Obiano- Onitsha market leader

The Special Assistant to the Anambra State Governor on Market Matters, Hon Ejike Ngonu, has said that traders in the state are backing Governor Willie Obiano because of his special interest and love he has for them.

Hon. Ngonu, who spoke to The Anambra Times in Onitsha said as part from his love for traders, Governor Obiano has done so well that he doubts if any of the flag-bearers in other political parties can match his performance.

Ngonu, who is a market leader in the premier market in the West African sub-region, the Onitsha Main market, said he was a beneficiary of Governor Obiano’s magnanimity to the traders in the state.

“This is why we are happy at his emergence as the Governorship candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). It was a good one. We support him.

Our support is based on his performance generally, since he came to power four years ago,” said Obiano’s aide on Market Matters.

Ngonu enumerated Governor Obiano’s performance to include provision of maximum security in every part of the state, payment of workers’ and teachers’ salary as and when due, which has earned him the sobriquet “Alert Governor”.

He said in addition, the Governor still employs including the physically challenged, whom he has done enough to improve their status in the state by making one of them a Special Assistant.

For the first time, said Ngonu, in the history of Anambra State, Obiano has appointed traders, three of them into his cabinet, saying that no other Governor in the past had extended this gesture to the traders of the state.

“I think he loves traders more than any other group in the state. And that is why he is doing everything to improve our markets.

And we have consequently decided to give him support to govern Anambra State for the next four years again,” Ngonu said.

The Special Assistant vowed that the traders in particular and the Anambra people in general will vote Obiano and defend their votes, saying “we will ensure that our votes are counted, we will defend it.

I hope INEC will not play pranks; the security people should be fair in dealing with all parties.

I urge everybody to remain calm. Hold your voter’s card very well. On 18th November come out and vote for continuity. God will fight for us. We will win “.

He reminded all that the Governor as the Chief security officer of the state will ensure the security of the state during the campaigns and election.

“I expect all the relevant agencies in this election, INEC, Police, the Army and DSS should not allow themselves to be used by any party,” he warned.