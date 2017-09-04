My target is to build a new secretariat- new ONICCIMA boss

The new chairman of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), Mr. Donatus Ebubeogu, has said that his pre-occupation as the helmsman of the Organised Private Sector in the commercial city was to build a brand new secretariat.

Ebubeogu, who spoke to The Anambra Times recently when he was inaugurated, vowed that the chamber will park to its own permanent secretariat before his tenure winds up in the next two years.

In the interim, he said, the present secretariat of the Onitsha Chamber at Achike House in Oguta Road would be relocated to a new office at GRA Onitsha.

Advising the candidates that emerged from the recent primaries of different political parties, the ONICCIMA President lamented the high cost of campaigns and elections.

He appealed to the candidates and their political parties to drastically reduce the cost of running campaigns and elections for the overall interest of the people they claim they want to serve.

Ebubeogu said unfortunately the expensive nature of our politicking was not in the best interest of the citizens, saying that the huge money being spent on election, supposed to be used to provide basic infrastructure for the people, pay workers and create jobs for the teeming youths of the state in particular and the country in general.

Ebubeogu took over from Uchenna Apakama, a pharmacist, as the 12th President of Onitsha Chamber of commerce.

In his speech, Apahama said that Ebubeogu, who was elected with his executives, at the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ONICCIMA on June 29, 2017 for a two -year tenure from 2017/2019, is a distinguished industrialist and managing director of Tiger Foods Limited.

Describing Ebubeogu as “a dynamic, energetic, visionary and ambitious young man,” Apakama said he was effectively positioned to bring “greater glory, growth, visibility and relevance to our chamber”.

Apakama pledged his support and that of the members of OPS in Onitsha and urged them to embrace and support the chamber movement as a major voice of private sector enterprises.