Why security is assured in Anambra – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has attributed his successful security measures to heavy procurement of security apparatus to security agencies in the state.

Governor Obiano stated this while addressing some Anambra indigenes who are based in Enugu, at Enugu Sports Club, Enugu State recently.

Some of the indigenes included market leaders in Enugu, religious and social leaders, youths and many more.

The Governor noted that he purchased over 100 security vans for the Nigeria Police, Navy, Nigeria Army and other security agencies serving in Anambra State.

He said: “The security vans are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to detect and fight crime and criminality and as well cripple their command and control centres”.

He explained that he would continue improving on the welfare of teachers and students, as well as patients and medical personal in the state.

The Chairman, Obiano Re-election Committee, Chief Victor Umeh, said that Obiano’s came to politics to successfully drive to vision of APGA government, which anchored on provision of basic amenities.

Umeh stressed that Obiano’s administration had the requisite experience to project the state to limelight.

The Managing Director, Rockland Company, Chief Obi Ene, said the event was an opportunity to interact with him on his second term agenda for the state.

