One armed robber lynched, two arrested in Onitsa

Luck ran out of a suspected motorcycle armed robber during the weekend as he was lynched by irate mob near Electronics International Market, Onitsha, along Expressway.

Following the incident, the Police from Fegge Police station arrested two other accomplices.

According to eyewitness account, one of the two arrested robbers was shot on his leg while trying to escape on sighting the police.

The Okada robbers, who have been terrorising the area in their bid to rob unsuspecting traders, were attacked by some people who challenged.

They succeeded in catching one of the robbers which attracted the mob which lynched the unlucky hoodlums, and burnt their motor bike.

As the second was trying to escape, the police that was alerted immediately swung into action and shot him on the leg which incapacitated him.

The third robber was mentioned during interrogation by the Police, who immediately went and arrested him. He on his part mentioned a kingpin who supplies them arms and ammunition.

Rabiu Garba, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Fegge, Onitsha, who confirmed the incident, said the Police was still trailing the kingpin.

He said his boys recovered from the hoodlums, burnt motor cycle used in the operation.

Garba said the robbers were among ones who have been reported to be terrorising the area in recent time.

“We have been trailing them because what they do is that occasionally they enter Fegge, strike and leave.

So we spread our dragnet in strategic locations to track them down and people have reported that they rob people in that area”.

He reiterated his warnings to criminals to leave Fegge and environs because he would go after them.