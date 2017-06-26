We’re behind Obiano’s second term bid –Bakery material boss

Few years ago, some bakery material dealers in Onitsha took a bold step to develop a new market at Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The decision that time was not all that popular but today, the traders were better for it as the market has been growing in leaps and bounds.

The chairman of the Amalgamated Bakery Material Dealers Association, Ogbunike, Chief Ben Ezeneme, attested to this when he spoke with the media in his office.

He said more people were coming to seek for shopping space in the market, an indication that the market is becoming popular among the traders and equally growing.

Chief Ezeneme who is the Dike Ora of Oraukwu said the attraction the market holds for the traders and their customers was because of the continuous improvement being done there.

He said his administration particularly has done a lot to give the market face-lift including 12 feet German flooring of the market, which cost them N12 million.

The chairman said the most important achievement they made since they came in was the presence of peace in the market, without which there will be no normal business activities.

“I think the most important thing is that there is no crisis in the market. I brought peace in the market. Everybody is going about his/her business without fear of intimidation or harassment,” said the chairman.

He, however, said their major need now is the construction of Ecobank road which is posing a difficult task for them as vehicles conveying goods in and out of the market always fell with the goods.

The road, he said, has been cost to take about N35million to construct , saying that they will channel their N10million project to the road, where it stopped , they will finish the remaining portion.

“That road is the only major challenge we have now in this market. We have water. The former Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, dug a borehole for us.We have bought and installed transformer and light on our own, which cost us N8 million .

We are looking on Governor Willie Obiano for the construction of the road. We know he will do it because we support him for second term more than100 percent.

He said for the traders at the Bakery market, they have good reason, why they should support Governor Obiano, prominent among them, were the N10million project for each of the markets in the state, provision of security of lives and property, prompt payment of workers’ salaries as and when due.

“For Obiano’s second term bid”, said the chairman, “I don’t think there is any trader in the state who will not support him. If not for anything, for giving us security to go about doing business without any fear of criminals”.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka