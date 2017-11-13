Obiano, wife bag chieftaincy titles

Anambra Central Traditional Rulers’ Council has conferred “Ife Anambra” title to the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and “Ugegbe” to Ebelechukwu Obiano for their unaccustomed achievements within three years in office.

The Council which consist 56 traditional rulers and their subjects from the 56 communities in Anambra Central, gathered at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka Anambra State.

Conferring the titles, the Chairman Anambra Central Traditional Rulers’ Council and the Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu, HRH Peter Uyanwa, said Obiano administration had touched several lives through his numerous developments to the state.

Igwe Uyanwa noted that “Governor Obiano is supporting the entrepreneurial creativity of Ndi Anambra with over 7000 beneficiaries in the 21 local governments already benefiting from the almost N20 million which has been disbursed so far to Micro, Small and Medium Scale enterprises in Anambra State”.

“Governor Obiano launched a revolutionary and humanistic, wide-ranging stimulus package to alleviate the suffering of Anambra indigenes and provided shuttle buses at subsidised fares for workers on strategic routes, at a time when Nigeria continues to suffer under seemingly unrelenting economic and financial problems,” Igwe Uyanwa pointed.

Igwe Uyanwa described Obiano as a hero of this generation who had transformed the state and made it a pride of place.

Receiving the title, Governor Obiano said he would uphold the trust bestowed on him and would always respect traditional institution as stipulated in Igbo land.

Obiano promised to make Anambra traditional institution the best in the country by providing them with better opportunities to survive.

The Governor, who urged them to ensure total victory for APGA, come November 18 governorship election, revealed various packages that would transform their traditional status.

He however charged them to ensure proper utilisation of N20 million choose-your – projects – Community projects to further attract development at the grassroots.

“There is no doubt that traditional rulers in Anambra State contributed tremendously to the success of my administration. I will continue to partner them for more meaningful developments,” Obiano stated.

Also on her part, the wife of the governor, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano, expressed elation, saying the title was significant, coming from 56 traditional rulers.

Mrs. Obiano promised to continue responding to the basic needs of the masses and further sustain the tempo of empowering widows and youths in general.