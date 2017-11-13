Obiano promises steady power supply

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has assured that the state under his leadership will continue to distribute power generation equipment across the state to achieve steady power supply.

Governor Obiano said having achieved security, steady power supply would be his next agenda.

The Governor was speaking while addressing a mammoth crowd at Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi North Local Government Area recently.

He remembered them of various programmes his administration had mapped out for youths geared towards engaging them meaningfully.

“We encourage the youths to enroll in Chinese Language in any state owned institutions. My administration we take responsibility of the first batch of students.

“We are already training 5860 students in different technical schools in the state. All these will ensure independence of the youths in the state,”Obiano explained.

Read Also: Obiano, wife bag chieftaincy titles

The convener of the political rally and the Chief Executive Officer, Capital Oil, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, restated his resolve to sustain his unalloyed support to Obiano administration as Anambra South would take over governance after four years.

Ubah urged the youths to vote for APGA government come November 18th, and as well protect their votes against any manipulation.