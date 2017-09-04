Nov. guber poll: Woman will defeat Obiano, Mega Party flag bearer boasts

Basking in the euphoria of her victory at the Mega Party of Nigeria gubernatorial primary election held at the weekend at Umudioka Hall, Awka, the Anambra State capital,

the flag bearer of the party for the November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election in the state, Pastor (Mrs.) Praise Okechukwu, has said she has been divinely destined to defeat the incumbent Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to become the next Governor.

Speaking shortly after emerging as the consensus candidate in a well-attended delegate Congress, Mrs. Okechukwu contended that it was the turn of women to pilot the affairs of the state, stating, “As the name of the party implies, it is a big party for all to embrace.”

She said: “It was God that touched the hearts of four others that were contesting with me in the primary election to step down and they did by agreeing that I should be a consensus candidate of the party after consultations and it will happen in a similar way same during the main election but in a different dimension.

“This time around, I will use the electorate’ votes to win other candidates including the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano as it is destined by God that a woman will win, and that is myself. I will be the next governor of the state”.

She commended the leadership and members of the party for the support given her during the primaries, promising to carry everybody along during the campaigns.

In his contribution, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Stephen Chuk said: “Pastor Okechukwu is a very credible person to occupy the number one seat in the state and with her victory here today we are getting to the Government House.

“When we started this journey, it was like a joke but now all are happy with her emergence and those who stepped down for her to emerge as the consensus candidate have all embraced her.

“My appeal to the electorate is to vote en masse for Mega Party of Nigeria for better welfare especially in Anambra State because it is the hub of the South East”.

He commended all who made it possible for her to emerge including the INEC officials and the National Working Committees of the party present, adding “you did well for it is the turn of a woman to govern the state”.